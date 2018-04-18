Broadway's Patti Murin Cancels Frozen Performance Due to Anxiety

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 1:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Patti Murin, Frozen, Broadway

Instagram

Patti Murin, who plays Princess Anna in the Broadway musical Frozen, opened up about her mental health struggles after canceling a performance.

The 37-year-old actress, previously known for her role on the TV series Chicago Med, had pulled out of Tuesday's theater show. On Wednesday, she explained why.

"So last night I called out of the show because I had a massive anxiety attack in the afternoon," she wrote on Instagram. "It had been building up for a while, and while the past month has been incredible, all of the ups and downs and stress and excitement really takes a toll on my mental health."

"I've learned that these situations aren't something to 'deal with' or 'push through,'" she continued. "Anxiety and depression are real diseases that affect so many of us. It requires a lot of rest and self care to heal every time it becomes more than I can handle in my daily life. While I hate missing the show for any reason at all, Disney has been nothing but supportive of me as I navigate my life and work, and I'm so grateful to them."

She added, "Just remember that you're not alone, your feelings are real, and this is not your fault. Even Disney princesses are terrified sometimes."

 

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

Patti Murin, Frozen, Broadway

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Frozen, which opened in March, marks Murin's biggest show since she began her Broadway career in 2007 as a swing and understudy performer in Xanadu.

Her post comes a couple of weeks before the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards are set to be announced. Many predict Frozen will receive nods. Murin and co-star and friend Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa, are eligible to be nominated in the same category—Best Performance by an Leading Actress in a Musical.

Fans and other celebs have voiced support for Murin over her candid Instagram post.

"I am so proud @PattiMurin for your candor and bravery in being so open about this," tweeted Josh Gad. "I have dealt with anxiety for years and navigated it through very similar moments. You will get through this and we will all be waiting with open arms and love once your ready to return home.

Gad portrayed Olaf in Disney's animated film Frozen and rose to fame after starring in The Book of Mormon on Broadway in 2011 and 2012.

"Thanks Josh," Murin responded. "You're a truly excellent human."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Broadway , Frozen , Disney , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, TEST

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.