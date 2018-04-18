Tina Turner Walks Her First Red Carpet in 5 Years

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
by Nikki Levy | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 1:17 PM
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
Tina Turner is rollin' back into the spotlight!
The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll made a rare public appearance at the the Aldwych Theatre in London on Tuesday for the opening of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical—a production based on the singer's life. Turner, 78, walked the red carpet with her husband, Erwin Bach. The legendary artist wore a black blazer and pants for the occasion and accessorized her look with lace gloves.
Even though Turner has attended a few public events over the years, she hasn't officially walked a red carpet in half a decade. Her last red carpet appearance was in 2013, making last night's appearance even more special.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tells the story of how the superstar went from humble beginnings to becoming one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.
Adrienne Warren plays Turner in the musical, and it seems like the young actress has already earned the legend's approval.
"Well first of all, it's difficult to see someone else do what we did for 40 years. I'm a perfectionist, so I look a little bit critically," Turner told BBC News. "But when I look and see it done so well, I feel proud. And I feel like I'm sending someone—sorry I'm getting emotional—I'm really sending someone out that's going to do a good job and make me proud."
The Grammy-winning performer retired from music a few years ago and lives in Switzerland with her husband.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?