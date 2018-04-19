Amy Schumer Puts a New Twist on Classic Pick-Up Lines (And They're NSFW)

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get your mind out of the gutter, Amy Schumer

We'd never expect the comedienne to keep things PG, but Schumer really took it to the next level when E! News quizzed her and her co-stars from I Feel Pretty on classic pick-up lines. 

Whereas Busy PhilippsSasheer Zamata and Rory Scovel aced one-liners like "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?," Amy had a much different idea on what it takes to score a date. For example: When asked to complete "Are you wearing space pants because...." the actress fired back, "your d--k is out of this world!" 

Not quite, Amy. It's because your derriere is out of this world! 

Photos

Amy Schumer's Famous Fans

Then there's "If I could rearrange the alphabet...," which Amy thought prompted the not-so appropriate response, "I would put me inside you." 

But it gets even more outrageous, and let's just say it involves a broom, the F-word and someone's backside. 

Prepare to LOL and watch the entire video above! 

Catch I Feel Pretty when it hits theaters Friday, April 20. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Interviews , Funny , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Wife Expecting Baby No. 3

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

How Pete Davidson Is Returning to His Pre-Ariana Grande Life

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

7 Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Trolled Each Other on Social Media

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Why Shameless' Ninth Season Became Its Most Dramatic—On-Screen and Off

Cassie, Sean Diddy Combs, 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

The History of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie's Roller-Coaster Relationship

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to Fan Whose Mom Is in a Coma

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.