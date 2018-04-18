Look Back at All the Times Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Were BFF Goals

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Elton John Oscar Party

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough are the epitome of friendship goals, and it's not just because every time you see them together they're smiling and having a blast. They are genuinely each other's biggest fans and they are so great together.

As a part of People's "Beauty Issue 2018," Dobrev and Hough teamed up once again for a fierce photo shoot and they couldn't help but gush over their love for one another. "We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other," Dobrev told People about her BFF.

The Dancing With the Stars judge returned the favor, revealing that the two are like ying and yang. "You're always the person that's inclusive of everybody and always making sure everybody is having fun, and we're like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we're together, at least we think so," Hough added.

Together these two could rule the world, and let's be honest, they'd have a ton of fun doing so. Their friendship is one in a million and we love seeing them together through all of life's big moments and the little ones.

Check out their sweetest BFF moments below then vote in our poll to tell us which part of Hough and Dobrev's friendship makes them ultimate BFF goals!

Photos

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Honeymoon Album

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev

Instagram

They Aren't Afraid to Be Goofy Together

If there is one thing that this duo has in common it's their goofy personalities. Whether it is wearing silly costumes together or playing games for a girls' night in, laughter is always on the agenda.

Julianne Hough, Bachelorette

Instagram

Vacation Buddies

If you can't travel with your BFF then you're doing it wrong! Take it from Dobrev and Hough who are frequently seen on vacation together, including the time they went to the Caribbean for Hough's bachelorette bash.

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev

Instagram

Willingness to Be Each Other’s Dance Partner

Hough isn't the only dancer in this friendship, the two ladies love to get their groove on together no matter where they are. For example: they take fun dance classes together and break into dance while wearing bikinis on the regular.

Article continues below

Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, Emmys Instagrams

Instagram

They’re Ready to Be Each Other’s Babysitter

After marrying Brooks Laich in 2017, Hough is on track to having little ones running around at some point and Dobrev is totally ready for it. In fact, she's ready to switch out her title of BFF when her best friend becomes a mom. "I'll just go from best friend to babysitter," Dobrev told People during her recent "Beauty Issue" interview.

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Instagram

Instagram

Bridesmaid or Bust

When Hough tied the knot in 2017 to NHL hockey player Laich, Dobrev was one of her bridesmaids and she loved every minute of it. "I was at all of her fittings at Marchesa and saw her every step of the way when they were designing it," Dobrev told People about her first time as a bridesmaid. "I got to be a big part of that as a spectator."

Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough

Splash News; Instagram

They Share Bikinis & Braid Each Other’s Hair

Friends have to share clothes, it's basically like the rules of feminism and that's exactly what these two do, especially while on vacation. Plus, they braid each other's hair, which is a great skill to have in your friendship arsenal.

Article continues below

ESC: The Giving Keys, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough

Riawna Capri of 901 Salon

They Understand the Key to a Good Friendship

When these BFFs aren't sharing clothes, they are wearing matching bathing suits or rocking best friend necklaces. In fact, in 2016 the duo teamed up as a part of The Giving Keys' best friend keys collection and did the campaign together.

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev

Photographer Group / Splash News

Their Friendship Is Real

In her 2013 cover girl interview for Cosmopolitan, Dobrev opened up about her relationship with Hough describing their similar personalities as "active buddy." Instead of talking about makeup she said they "talk about life.

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev

Instagram

These Two Know Their Way Around a Photobooth

No matter what the event or what award show they attend together, these ladies hit the photobooth and they rock it.

Article continues below

Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Elton John Oscar Party

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

They Have Each Other’s Back

The thing we love most about these two is that they are always there to support one another both personally and professionally. They are always there to cheer the other one on.

Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev: BFF Goals
What's your favorite aspect of their unbeatable friendship?
5.3%
7.1%
10.2%
12.4%
65.0%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Nina Dobrev , Julianne Hough , VG , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, TEST

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.