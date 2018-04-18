Colton Haynes Shares the "Surreal" Experience He Had After Collecting His Mother's Ashes

Colton Haynes took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the "surreal" experience he had after collecting the ashes of his late mother Dana.

After picking up the ashes from the crematory, the actor "sat in the parking lot and cried for three hours."

"I felt so paralyzed that I checked into a Motel 6 down the street and fell asleep holding her box on the bathroom floor," the Arrow star wrote.

When Haynes woke up, he went outside and saw a baby rabbit walking two feet in front of him. The Teen Wolf star said the two didn't break eye contact for 20 minutes.

"I sat on that bench with my mom's ashes and cried so hard I threw up," he wrote. "I truly feel like this rabbit was my incredible mom consoling me and telling me that it's all gonna be OK."

At the end of his post, Haynes explained he decided to share this story with his followers because "it was the most surreal/incredible thing that's ever happened to me."

"Send love to all of you," he concluded his post, which featured a picture of the rabbit.