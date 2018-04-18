Colton Haynes Shares the "Surreal" Experience He Had After Collecting His Mother's Ashes

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 12:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colton Haynes

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Colton Haynes took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the "surreal" experience he had after collecting the ashes of his late mother Dana

After picking up the ashes from the crematory, the actor "sat in the parking lot and cried for three hours."

"I felt so paralyzed that I checked into a Motel 6 down the street and fell asleep holding her box on the bathroom floor," the Arrow star wrote.

When Haynes woke up, he went outside and saw a baby rabbit walking two feet in front of him. The Teen Wolf star said the two didn't break eye contact for 20 minutes.

"I sat on that bench with my mom's ashes and cried so hard I threw up," he wrote. "I truly feel like this rabbit was my incredible mom consoling me and telling me that it's all gonna be OK." 

At the end of his post, Haynes explained he decided to share this story with his followers because "it was the most surreal/incredible thing that's ever happened to me." 

"Send love to all of you," he concluded his post, which featured a picture of the rabbit.

Colton Haynes Mourns the Death of His Mother in Emotional Tribute

In February, Haynes revealed his mother had been diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure. While he explained she could be cured with a liver transplant, he also shared that she didn't "have that much time to wait for a new liver." As a result, he set up in-home hospice care to focus on her quality of life. He also encouraged his followers to donate to the American Liver Foundation.

"It's heartbreaking," he wrote in part of his post. "My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her."

Then, in late March, the actor revealed his mother had passed away

"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma," he wrote alongside a slideshow of pictures of him and his mother. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Colton Haynes , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, TEST

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.