Riverdale Takes On Carrie: The Musical and Yes There Will Be Blood

Tonight, the cast of Riverdale shows off their pipes.

Riverdale High is about to put on its spring musical performance of Carrie, and it's en episode unlike any other...in most ways. In fact, despite the dark AF themes in the story of Carrie, the cast is pretty excited for everyone to see a lighter, more fun side to the series for like, a second.

"I think it's gonna be a breath of fresh air, honestly," Cole Sprouse told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Because our show is really intense and it can be kind of debilitating in terms of how heavy things get for these characters, and here's an episode where everyone's jovial for a moment in time and it's fun, and we still manage to take 'em back down."

In fact, get ready for some serious darkness.