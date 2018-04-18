Paris Hilton and Jane Seymour Are Twinning in the Same Red Carpet Dress

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 10:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jane Seymour, Paris Hilton

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Jane Seymour were twinning at The Colleagues and Oscar de la Renta Annual Spring Luncheon on Tuesday. The heiress and the actress hit the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in the same floral dress. 

Both women wore a black and white dress with a red tulip print. However, each celebrity styled her look differently. Hilton accessorized her ensemble with white pumps and a peach-colored purse while Seymour wore black heels and hoop earrings.

The women didn't seem too bothered by the identical attire. In fact, they even posed alongside each other at the event. The Live and Let Die star also posted a picture of the two of them together on her Instagram Stories and wrote "Twinsies."

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Reunion Will Make You Miss The Simple Life

It was a very big night for both celebrities. Seymour received The Colleagues Champion of Children Award. 

Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild presented the Special Award to Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Rihanna

A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

ESC: Meghan Markle

Kate and Pippa Middleton's Maternity Designer Reveals Her Plans for Meghan Markle

ESC: Misty Copeland , Best Dressed

Misty Copeland Looks Like a Disney Princess IRL and More Best Dressed Stars

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Fashionable Friends! Catch the LADYGANG's Best Color-Coordinated Moments

Rumer Willis, AmfAR

amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

ESC: Kim Kardashian

8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.