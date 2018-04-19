How Kelly Ripa Emerged From Her On-Air Drama Stronger Than Ever

Some days Kelly Ripa goes online looking for a fight.

"I love a clapback," the LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan co-host revealed in a Mar. 16 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. As she scrolls through her Instagram comments and spots a disparaging remark, she simply can't help herself from responding in kind.

Take the time one of her 1.7 million followers pointed out that "her head looks to big for her tiny body," giving Ripa the chance to respond with a classic: "To is spelled too FYI." She doles out similar grammar assistance to those who say she appears too skinny, too fit or too much whatever.

"We all know that if people are telling you you are too anything on social media, they universally spell the word 'too' incorrectly," she explained, "making it a very easy clapback, almost like a snapback."

And getting the chance to school such keyboard warriors takes the sting out of any insults. "I love trolling a troll," she explained in an Instagram video. "It is my favorite thing to do."