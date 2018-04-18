McKayla Maroney Says Larry Nassar Molested Her Hundreds of Times

Olympian McKayla Maroney says former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar molested her hundreds of times, starting from the first day he examined her.

In January, the 54-year-old was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts, including Maroney and fellow "Fierce Five" members Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, under the guise of medical treatment.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie for a special investigative edition of Dateline, Maroney, 22, said she first met Nassar at the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center at Karolyi Ranch in Texas when she was 13.

"He told me he was going to do like a checkup on me and that was the first day that I was abused," she said.

Maroney said Nassar molested her "every time" she met with him after that first meeting, and hundreds of times before she quit competitive gymnastics in 2016.

"He said that nobody would understand this and the sacrifice that it takes to get to the Olympics, so you can't tell people this," she said. "He didn't say it in a way that was like, mean, or anything like that. I actually was like, 'That makes sense. I don't want to tell anybody about this.' I didn't believe that they would understand."

More than 250 women and girls, as well as a male gymnast, have accused Nassar of sexual abuse. Among them are a fourth "Fierce Five" member, Gabby Douglas, and Simone Biles, who won gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics.