14 Prom Dresses From TV Shows and Movies That Will Inspire Your Look

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, A Cinderella Story

Warner Bros.

Finding a prom dress that will stand the test of time isn't easy.

Prom is a momentous event that will produce photos that you will smile (or laugh at) for the rest of your life. Your gown has to be flattering, but more importantly, it should say something about your personal style and serve as a unique expression of who you are.

Thankfully, Hollywood stylists on the sets of shows like Pretty Little Liars or movies like A Cinderella Story have already done most of the work, pairing larger-than-life fictional personalities to show-stopping gowns. So, if you're not sure which direction to go in, your favorite character or prom scene can offer the inspiration you need to shop with ease.

Celebrity-Inspired Spring 2018 Dresses Under $100

Scroll through TV and film's most legendary prom dresses below! 

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Gossip Girl

CW

Gossip Girl

A bold print ensures that you're the belle of the ball.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Glee

FOX

Glee

This dress shines bright like a diamond!

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Riverdale

CW

Riverdale

Who says you need wait until your wedding day to wear white?

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Vampire Diaries

CW

Vampire Diaries

Take note: Bold colors make an impact.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, The OC

CW

The OC

These takes on floral print are classic yet unique.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Harry Potter

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter

Prom is the perfect excuse to dress like royalty.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Pretty Little Liars

ABC

Pretty Little Liars

These characters demonstrate the importance of expressing your personal style.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, A Cinderella Story

Warner Bros.

A Cinderella Story

Channeling a Disney princess is never a bad idea.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, High School Musical 3

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

High School Musical 3

This embellished dress is perfect for prom and summer.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Never Been Kissed

20th Century Fox

Never Been Kissed

This prom dress demonstrates how to play up the theme of the party.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, 90210

Spelling/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

90210

Prom is the perfect place to be pretty in pink.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, She's The Man

DreamWorks

She's the Man

According to the on-screen love interest, this mint green hue is working for this prom goer.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, First Daughter

Christine Loss/Regency/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

First Daughter

When in doubt, go for a classic silhouette and hue.

ESC: Best On Screen Prom Dresses, Twilight

Lionsgate

Twilight

The teal tiered dress is a simple yet feminine gown.

RELATED ARTICLE: Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes' Tips for Prom

RELATED ARTICLE: Nicole Kidman's 2018 ACM Awards Dress Has a Surprising and Stunning Detail

