Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Your Guide to Every Roommate Hookup

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:00 AM
"You're ruining my f--king marriage!"
While it happened way back in 2011, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino's hookup (which went down when she was dating her now-husband Jionni LaValle) was the major source of conflict, tension and straight-up awkwardness in last week's Jersey Shore Family Vacation. It got the the point where she wouldn't even sit next to him in a cab at the start of the cast's night out, leading to a screaming match by night's end in the house, with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the usual source of relationship drama, even saying, "It's crazy!"
Of the awkward tension, Snooki explained, "Obviously, there's history and I don't want to cross boundaries because I'm a married woman and I have two kids," while a confused Vinny was just asking for "ground rules" given their past.
But looking back over the original series' six-season run, it's kind of hard to believe Snooki and Vinny are the only roommates with any weird lingering hookup drama 'cause we decided to go back and track all of the roommate-on-roommate action and...yeah, there was a lot.
To keep it all straight, we got our Carrie Mathison on and put together a color-coded board to document Jersey Shore's hookups (on-cam and off-cam) since it began in 2009.
Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Did you forget about any of these hookups? Anyone else forget what a baller Angelina was?
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
