Chris Pratt Barely Escapes a Dinosaur's Jaws in New Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 8:15 AM
The park may be gone, but the new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is finally here.
The two-minute and 30-second clip shows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard trying to save the raptor Blue while also attempting to escape the jaws of a few prehistoric predators.
"This movie very much lives up to the legacy of the Jurassic franchise," Pratt, who plays the raptor trainer Owen, tells Entertainment Weekly. "It's something different, for sure. It's very intentionally a second act of the trilogy."
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona and features a star-studded cast, including Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, James Cromwell, Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong.
This is the third and final trailer for the film. Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer in December and the second trailer on Super Bowl Sunday. Fans also saw a teaser of Pratt petting Blue in November. In fact, Pratt tells Entertainment Weekly his character's relationship with Blue is what convinces Owen to go back and get the dinosaurs off the island.
"Man's relationship with beast in this is something different than it's been in the previous movies because it's not just man running from beast," he tells the media outlet. "There's, like, this caring, nurturing relationship that he has with Blue."
Universal Pictures
However, fans will have to wait a few more months until they can actually see the movie in theaters. Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.
Even thought the sequel has yet to reach the box office, a third film is already in the works. In February, Universal Pictures revealed Jurassic World 3 will be released June 11, 2021. Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World and was a screenwriter for the sequel, is returning to direct the third film. Emily Carmichael is co-writing the film, and Steven Spielberg, who directed the original Jurassic Park, is serving as executive producer.
It's no surprise Universal Pictures is expanding the franchise. As E! News previously reported, Jurassic World brought in $1.67 billion worldwide.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?