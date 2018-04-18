Chris Pratt Breaks His Silence on Anna Faris Split: "Divorce Sucks"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 7:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Chris Pratt hasn't spoken publicly about his divorce—until now.

In August 2017, the actor and Anna Faris announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. The actors, who met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight a decade earlier, share son Jack Pratt, 5. Chris broke the news of their split via social media, telling fans, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." Out of concern for their son, he vowed to "keep this situation as private as possible moving forward." Chris added that he will always "love" Anna and would continue "to have the deepest respect" for her; Anna echoed his sentiments on her own Twitter account.

During the press tour for her memoir, Unqualified, Anna often fielded questions about their split. And in every interview, she reiterated their commitment to amicably co-parenting Jack. Chris, meanwhile, was busy filming Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—meaning he was able to avoid the talk show circuit.

Photos

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Cutest Family Moments

Chris Pratt, Entertainment Weekly

Matthias Clamer/Entertainment Weekly

Chris eventually filed for divorce in December, and Anna filed a response days later.

In Entertainment Weekly's Summer Movie Preview issue (on newsstands Friday), the actor finally breaks his silence on last summer's breakup. "Divorce sucks," he says matter-of-factly. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better." (Chris is believed to be single, while Anna is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.)

Both stars are seeking joint custody of Jack. "He's surrounded by so much love," Anna told E! News in January. "We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is." Ultimately, the Overboard star added, "The key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of."

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Anna Faris , Breakups , Divorces , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Every Time Wells Adams Has Defended Sarah Hyland on Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel, John Stamos, Children's Hospital L.A. Gala

Jimmy Kimmel and John Stamos Gush About Their Baby Boys Named Billy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.