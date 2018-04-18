Stranger Things Season 3 Adds Cary Elwes, Jake Busey

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Stranger Things is getting another dose of 1980s movie royalty. After season two featured Paul Reiser and Sean Astin, season three is stepping things up with none other than Princess Bride's Westley himself, Cary Elwes.
E! News has learned Elwes will play Mayor Kline in Stranger Things season three. The series has also tapped Jake Busey to play Bruce. Naturally, other details are being kept under wraps. Both actors will appear as guest stars in the hit drama.
Busey's character is a journalist for The Hawkins Post. He's got questionable morals and a sick sense of humor, according to Netflix. Elwes' Mayor Kline is described as "handsome, slick and sleazy," a "classic 80s politician" who is more concerned with his image than the town he governs.
Elwes' other credits include The X-Files, Life in Pieces, Kiss the Girls, Psych and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Busey, son of Gary Busey, has appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ray Donovan and Freakish.
Netflix previously announced Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is joining the cast as Robin. Netflix described Robin as an alternative girl who is sharp, playful and bored with her day job and looking for more excitement in her life.
The third season of the sci-fi hit will also feature Priah Ferguson, Lucas' little sister Erica, in a recurring role. Ferguson previously appeared in a guest star role, but this time she returns with an army of friends. Erica didn't face any Demogorgons last time, but in season three she will embark on a wild mission to save her town from dangerous and unexpected new threat.
No premiere date for Stranger Things season three has been announced. Season three is also expected to include returning players Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.