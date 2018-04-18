Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Joke About Kanye West Getting Rid of Everything—and It's Hilarious

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen showed off the comedic side of their friendship on Tuesday by joking about a recent tweet from Kim's husband Kanye West.

The rapper had been tweeting a series of creative musings when one particular message caught Kim's eye.

"Distraction is the enemy of vision," Kanye tweeted. "Sometimes you have to get rid of everything."

"Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied.

That's when Teigen ran away with the joke.

"I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need," the model tweeted.

However, Kim joked Chrissy's aid may not be enough.

"Might need some more for the kids?" she quipped back. "Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend."

Even Chrissy's husband John Legend got roped into the joke.

"Maybe John can call and inquire?" Kim continued. "But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing."

"You're right. We are all screwed. I still have a bouncy house from Saturday!!" Chrissy replied, citing daughter Luna's recent birthday party. "It's a bed and a house in one."