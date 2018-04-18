Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Joke About Kanye West Getting Rid of Everything—and It's Hilarious

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:22 AM

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen showed off the comedic side of their friendship on Tuesday by joking about a recent tweet from Kim's husband Kanye West.    

The rapper had been tweeting a series of creative musings when one particular message caught Kim's eye. 

"Distraction is the enemy of vision," Kanye tweeted. "Sometimes you have to get rid of everything." 

"Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied. 

That's when Teigen ran away with the joke. 

"I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need," the model tweeted. 

However, Kim joked Chrissy's aid may not be enough. 

"Might need some more for the kids?" she quipped back. "Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend." 

Even Chrissy's husband John Legend got roped into the joke. 

"Maybe John can call and inquire?" Kim continued. "But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing."

"You're right. We are all screwed. I still have a bouncy house from Saturday!!" Chrissy replied, citing daughter Luna's recent birthday party. "It's a bed and a house in one."

Thank You to Chrissy Teigen for Live-Tweeting Jesus Christ Superstar Live

As a woman who's used to making headlines, Kim wanted to make it crystal clear that the Twitter exchange was just silly banter.

"For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious," the reality star tweeted. "So don't even try it."

Still, Chrissy continued with the joke and tweeted, "*deflates mattress*."

 

Of course, if Kim ever were to need a helping hand, she could always call on Chrissy. The two have been friends for years and have been there for each other through major milestones, including marriage, birthdays and pregnancies.

 

Kanye just returned to Twitter this week. So, we're sure there will be more opportunities for fun exchanges.

