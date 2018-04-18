Meghan Markle Breaks With Tradition to Join Prince Harry for Commonwealth Youth Forum

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, CHOGM 2018

Associated Press

They may not be wife and husband just yet, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already working like an official pair. 

Just two months ago, the American star shared how she has been preparing to join the Royal Foundation by working "quietly" behind the scenes ahead of their May nuptials. It seems Markle is ready to move into the forefront as evidenced by her Wednesday appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Forum alongside her royal beau. 

A few days earlier on Monday, Prince Harry arrived to the ongoing forum in London without his fiancée as the new Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, appointed by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, CHOGM 2018

Associated Press

"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in," he teased in a speech earlier this week. 

That time finally arrived today when the future bride and groom arrived in tandem to the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, where they mingled with young delegates from all over the Commonwealth. As the couple chatted with the delegates, the young people shared what they have learned from each other during this week as they debate challenges their generation faces and work to create initiatives to influence decision makers. 

"You have this umbrella to hold you together," Markle told some of the delegates. "It's incredible. Stay in touch—maximize it."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, CHOGM 2018

Associated Press

The work plays into the forum's theme this year of "Powering Our Common Future." For the soon-to-be royal couple, Prince Harry and Markle seem to be shaping their future on their own terms. Seemingly keen on being involved, Markle's appearance on Wednesday marks a rare moment as it is typically unusual for someone who has not yet married into the royal family to be involved in a high-profile occasion like the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Summit, which the Commonwealth Youth Forum falls under. 

However, Markle's relationship with the royal family continues to break with tradition as she was also the first fiancée to join the family for Christmas

The work is just beginning for the soon-to-be married pair as they will also attend a women's empowerment reception on Thursday, hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

The event will involve charities and organizations that work to promote global gender equality through education for girls—a cause close to Markle's heart. 

"I said she was a great champion and ambassador for women and that she should start a SheForShe campaign," Karuna Rana, a Commonwealth Youth Climate Change Network leader,  said of Markle. "She said she'd think about it—right after May 20."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Every Time Wells Adams Has Defended Sarah Hyland on Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel, John Stamos, Children's Hospital L.A. Gala

Jimmy Kimmel and John Stamos Gush About Their Baby Boys Named Billy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.