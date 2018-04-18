Meghan Markle Breaks With Tradition to Join Prince Harry for Commonwealth Youth Forum

They may not be wife and husband just yet, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already working like an official pair.

Just two months ago, the American star shared how she has been preparing to join the Royal Foundation by working "quietly" behind the scenes ahead of their May nuptials. It seems Markle is ready to move into the forefront as evidenced by her Wednesday appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Forum alongside her royal beau.

A few days earlier on Monday, Prince Harry arrived to the ongoing forum in London without his fiancée as the new Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, appointed by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.