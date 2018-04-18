Amy Schumer Teases Ellen DeGeneres for Missing Her Wedding

Even Ellen DeGeneres couldn't believe Amy Schumer was getting married earlier this year! To everyone's surprise on Feb. 13, Schumer tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer in Malibu. A few famous friends, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, received last-minute text message invites and were able to attend the sunset ceremony—but DeGeneres was sadly M.I.A. Schumer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday that she and Fischer had decided to get married on Feb. 10, shortly before the talk show host's star-studded 60th birthday party.

"Celebrities are supposed to be quiet when they're getting married. We got engaged that morning, so we were going around and going, 'We're getting married!' We were going around and we were getting advice from everybody, and I was looking for you," said Schumer, who stars in I Feel Pretty. "I never even got to say hi to you! I saw you—you were on the dance floor—and you were in the zone. I couldn't stop you; it was like a flash-dance situation." Later, Schumer said she texted the host about her engagement and invited her to attend the wedding.