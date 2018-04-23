How Yolanda Hadid Prepared Gigi and Bella Hadid for Supermodel Greatness

"It's not about competing with anybody—it's about becoming your personal best."

Yolanda Hadid knows a thing or two about how competitive and cutthroat the modeling industry can be. For 15 years, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed for countless publications and walked runway after runway.

But eventually, Yolanda decided to focus on starting a family and raising strong, independent kids who would end up following in mom's footsteps.

"I've shot my children since they were born. I always dressed them up, shot them at the barn on the horses," she explained on Australia's Today Extra. "I was always very strict about the fact that I never wanted them to really work until they're 18 years old."

Yolanda added, "I really didn't want anybody judging them on the way that they looked."