Inside Barbara Bush and George H.W. Bush's Epic Love Story: How a Christmas Dance Led to a Dynasty

In 2012, former President George H.W. Bushcalled wife Barbara Bush "the number-one person" in his life.

Marriage has "been a challenge and a reward," he told his granddaughter Jenna Bush Hagerin an interview for Today. "In the family she calls all the shots. She's a wonder."

The stoic matriarch of the sprawling political dynasty that included two presidencies, two governorships and a host of local, state and national influence died Tuesday at the age of 92. She had been in failing health for some time and over the weekend the family announced that she had declined any further hospital treatment, preferring to be home in Texas, surrounded by loved ones.

"The fact that they're together in this, and he still says, 'I love you, Barbie,' every night is pretty remarkable," Jenna said Monday in talking about her grandparents on Today.

Both of the Bushes were hospitalized at the beginning of 2017, and under a doctor's orders were forced to skip the presidential inauguration, but both recovered in time for the Super Bowl, which was in Houston last year. The former president of the United States, who's powered through countless health setbacks in recent years, including a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease that has left him mainly confined to a wheelchair to get around, made the official coin toss. Barbara was by his side, as always.