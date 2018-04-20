EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Amber Portwood and Matt Baier Try to Break the "Bad Cycles" on Marriage Boot Camp

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's time for Matt Baier to have a breakthrough!

It's no secret that Amber Portwood's ex-boyfriend hasn't had the easiest experience on Marriage Boot Camp.

But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Dr. Ish and Dr. V are determined to make a difference in the Teen Mom star's life.

"Today is all about breaking cycles," Dr. V explained before sharing the exercise with the cast. "They are going to identify a traumatic event that has negatively informed them of who they are today."

Dr. Ish added, "We finally may be seeing the real Matt for the very first time. "

Photos

The Most Scandalous Moments on Reality TV

Matt Baier

WE tv

While Amber is ready to tackle her past struggles with drugs and prison time, Matt may just have to dig a little deeper.

"If we're going to break these bad cycles, we've got to uncover the source of this unconscious behavior," Dr. Ish explained. "Nothing will change if that doesn't happen."

So, are these two doctors successful? You have to watch tonight and find out. But based on the sneak peek, we'd say baby steps are about to be taken.

"I did learn that you can speak the truth of something so traumatic and live through it," Matt explained. "I feel a little bit more free now."

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Amber Portwood , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

"Queer Eye's" Jonathan Van Ness Says He "Can't Act Straight"

Steve Carell, The Office

Steve Carell Heads Back to TV: Where Is the Cast of The Office Now?

Carson Kressley Dishes on New Design Show on Bravo

This Is Us

This Is Us Sneak Peek Will Make You Love Randall and Beth Even More

Steve Carell

Steve Carell Returning to TV in Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's New Apple Series

Would Candace Cameron Bure Call John Stamos For Advice?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.