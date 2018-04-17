Abby Lee Miller Has Emergency Spinal Surgery

All Access / SAF / Splash News
Earlier today, Dance Mom star Abby Lee Miller has had emergency spinal surgery, E! News can confirm.
Samer Saah, a rep Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed, tells E! News that Abby Lee had emergency surgery due to an infection in her spine. The 51-year-old underwent surgery in order to remove a mass close to her spine. Saah explains that if the mass had not removed it could have caused her to die or be paralyzed. According to the doctor, the reality star, who recently was released from prison, was paralyzed and could not move yesterday. However, she is now able to move her arms, toes and can feel touches from the doctor today, post-surgery.
On March 27, Miller was transferred from the FCI Victorville prison in California to a halfway house in Long Beach, after spending over eight and a half months in federal prison. As E! News reported in March, Miller's June 21 release date was moved up to May 25 and now it's expected she'll serve the remaining two months of her term at the halfway house.
Miller was famously sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release in May 2017 after she pleaded guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction. She was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment. The reality star reported to FCI Victorville two months later.
"Sometimes in life you make mistakes," she wrote on social media in January. "I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace."
During her time in prison, Abby Lee passed a real estate class and received a personal finance class diploma.
As she later updated in February, "I'm surviving because the fire inside me burns brighter than the fire around me."
