Inside Nikki Bella's Strong Support System Following John Cena Split

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 2:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When times get tough, Nikki Bella just gets tougher.

Just a few days ago, the Total Bellas star and John Cena called off their engagement after nearly six years together.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said in a statement posted onto Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Soon after the news broke, stars including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, WWE's Renee Young and Torrie Wilson, Barbie Blank and more showed their support for the newly single athlete in the comments section.

And while the heartfelt messages are nice, some are wondering who Nikki could be relying on day in and day out during this difficult time.

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Based on what fans have seen on Total Divas and Total Bellas, there's no question that sister Brie Bella has her full support. In fact, she was one of the first familiar faces to comment on Nikki's Instagram announcement with a simple, "Love you both." Nikki also has support from brother JJ Garcia and mom Kathy Colace.

"Nikki has been really leaning on her family thoughout this break up, especially Brie," a source told E! News. 

As for her WWE extended family, they appear to be more than supportive of the talented wrestler. Nattie Neidhart has consistently proven to be a close friend on Total Divas.

Photos

Nikki Bella & John Cena's Quotes on Love & Marriage

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC

In fact, Nikki has also developed a Dancing With the Stars family after competing with her partner Artem Chigvintsev.

"You're both great people. Sending love," fellow contestant Drew Scott commented on Nikki's Instagram post. Professional dancer Gleb Savchenko added, "Love always babe @TheNikkiBella."

Moving forward, Nikki remains focused on her family—including adorable baby niece Birdie Joe Danielson—and her career.

The athlete continues working on Belle Radici Wines and her clothing line titled Birdiebee. And yes, fans may be able to get a glimpse into what led to the breakup in the new season of Total Bellas.

Next month, fans will get an inside look into the duo's relationship when season three premieres. A sneak peek at the new season appears to foreshadow problems in the couple's relationship.

"I would never force you not to be a mom," John said in a preview. Nikki added, "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't."

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nikki Bella , Total Bellas , John Cena , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Camille Grammer, David C. Meyer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer Gets Married in Hawaii

Carrie Underwood, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Carrie Underwood Fully Embraces Being a "Soccer Mom"

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

Selma Blair, Multiple Sclerosis, Instagram

Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.