Queen Helena Shades Willow's Engagement Story and Fashion Sense on The Royals: "It's Cheap"

Wed., Apr. 18, 2018

Leave it to Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) to shake things up.

In this clip from Sunday's The Royals, the queen helps prepare a new engagement story for Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) to present to the public and it's definitely one fit for a royal.

"A royal biographer has created your engagement story. It's good. Make sure you memorize it," the queen instructs.

"With all due respect, I think the truth is romantic enough. An ordinary girl and a great man fall in love," Willow responds.

Sorry Willow, that's not gonna cut it.

"The next 48 hours are going to be your first defining moments as queen. We've got to capture the world's imagination. People want exciting, aspirational. A young child whisked away to Argentina, only to return to her royal roots," an excited Helena explains.

But that's not the only thing the queen wants to change. She also has some ideas for Willow's attire for the major moment.

"The fashion world doesn't know it yet, but you're about to set trends for the next two years," Helena says. "It's pretty. It's timeless. It tells the story perfectly. A fairy tale return to royalty."

"It's beautiful. But what about something simple?" a hesitant Willow asks. "I could get my mother's pearls and hold a bouquet of peonies. Refined, but accessible."

And here comes the shade.

"Willow, the outfit you're wearing is accessible. Do you know why it's accessible? Because it's cheap," the queen quips.

Ouch! Watch the queen hijack Willow's engagement story in the clip above.

