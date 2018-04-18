Queen Helena Shades Willow's Engagement Story and Fashion Sense on The Royals: "It's Cheap"

Leave it to Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) to shake things up.

In this clip from Sunday's The Royals, the queen helps prepare a new engagement story for Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) to present to the public and it's definitely one fit for a royal.

"A royal biographer has created your engagement story. It's good. Make sure you memorize it," the queen instructs.

"With all due respect, I think the truth is romantic enough. An ordinary girl and a great man fall in love," Willow responds.

Sorry Willow, that's not gonna cut it.

"The next 48 hours are going to be your first defining moments as queen. We've got to capture the world's imagination. People want exciting, aspirational. A young child whisked away to Argentina, only to return to her royal roots," an excited Helena explains.