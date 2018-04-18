An Ode to Dorit Kemsley, the Unsung Hero of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Can I tell you a secret? Come closer. Even closer. OK, ready? I like Dorit Kemsley. Actually, no. I love Dorit.

Since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season, Dorit has become one of the most polarizing Housewives among all of Bravo's current shows in the franchise. And to be honest, I wasn't that into her at first. I didn't get her accent (She sounds British...but she's from Connecticut?!), her husband PK Kemsley was a little too thirsty for his own diamond, and her only real friend seemed to be Boy George, her husband's favorite (and only? Discuss in the comments!) client.

But then something happened. Something shifted. Something changed. Maybe she changed? Maybe I changed? Who's to say...but this season, I fell in love with Dorit, who is now my favorite 90210-residing lady*. At first, I was ashamed to reveal my new feelings for Dorit to my fellow Bravo-loving friends, weakly defending her or cautiously praising one of her looks in our daily group chat. But after attending a recent taping of Watch What Happens Live, I'm no longer afraid: This is me and I love Dorit!