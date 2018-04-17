Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Name Baby Girl Ariana Sky

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 1:56 PM
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's baby girl's name has been revealed! World, meet Ariana Sky.
The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star's girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child on Tuesday, April 3. A source told E! News, "He's over the moon."
As Ronnie explained to Us Weekly, "When we first started dating in the beginning, we'd joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It'd be crazy and good looking!' And we'd say ‘What would we name it?' We joked that we liked Ariana. When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we're like, ‘Guess we're naming the baby Ariana if it's a girl.' Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we're like, ‘Guess so!'"
Ronnie's cast mate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed to Page Six TV that the proud dad had revealed his daughter's name, which he believed at the time was "Sky," in a group chat with the Jersey Shore stars. Most of the cast members had reunited for an upcoming reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
"Last night, Ronnie was on a flight to do press for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in London," The Situation said. "And he had to turn around because his girlfriend's water broke and he had to go straight back to Vegas to catch the baby, which he eventually did."
Ronnie joins other Jersey Shore star parents; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley are both married mothers of two, while DJ Pauly D has a daughter.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday on MTV.
Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?