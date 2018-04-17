Steve Harvey Shares New Details on the Kardashians' Family Feud Episode

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 12:53 PM

Steve Harvey is spilling secrets about the Kardashians' episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Back in February, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be competing against Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more family members in a future episode.

"So if you guys don't know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud," Kim told her social media followers at the time. "Kanye said he's waited his whole life for this moment. We're playing the Kardashian-Jenners verses the Wests."

While appearing on The Ellen Show on Tuesday, Family Feud host Steve Harvey dished to Ellen DeGeneres about the episode with the E! stars.

Kim Kardashian to Compete on Celebrity Family Feud Against Kris Jenner and Sisters

"OK here's what happened…they were supposed to come and it was just supposed to be Kris, Kim and the girls, Khloe and the girls," he began, adding that "something happened" and their grandmother MJ wanted to play.

"They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it's the Hiltons against the Kardashians," he said. "The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, 'I wanna play, I've always wanted to play.' So he brought his family."

So how did everyone do?

"Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show," Steve revealed. "He loves the show. His people said, 'Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we've been working…'"

He continued, "Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled!"

And how did Kim do?

Take a look at the video above to see what Steve had to say about her performance and more!

