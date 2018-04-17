John Cena Sends Messages About the "Worst Day Ever" Following Nikki Bella Split

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 11:57 AM

John Cena is sharing his thoughts on his split from Nikki Bella via inspirational quotes and memes.

On Sunday, it was announced that the WWE and Total Bellas stars have split after six years together. Over the weekend, Cena started posting messages that seemingly address the couple's breakup.

On the same day the split was announced, Cena shared a Walt Whitman quote on Instagram that reads, "We were together. I forget the rest."

On Monday, Cena also took to Instagram to share a meme that says, "Worst day ever!" And on Tuesday, Cena shared a Kwame Floyd quote with his social media followers.

What's Next for Nikki Bella and John Cena After Their Split?

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC

"It's not what you go through that defines you; you can't help that," the quote reads. "It's what you do AFTER you've gone though it that really tests who you are."

Cena also sent a message to his fans on Twitter, writing Tuesday, "Sometimes we must bare the burden of shame and judgement to protect and give to the ones we love. #RiseAboveHate."

Following the split announcement, a source gave us some insight into the end of the couple's relationship.

"John never really wanted to get married in the first place but one of the biggest points of contention or disagreements they had through their relationship was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and John didn't. They were not on the same page in that respect," a source shared with E! News.

"Things have been brewing for a while between them," the insider also told us. "As John got more and more popular things changed and he got the Hollywood bug. He got more opportunities and he just isn't the same person now that he promised Nikki he'd be for her."

The source added, "Even when he was working long distance it became an issue, he wasn't giving her what she needed emotionally."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," a statement posted on Nikki's Instagram account read Sunday. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

