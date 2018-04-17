John Cena Sends Messages About the "Worst Day Ever" Following Nikki Bella Split

John Cena is sharing his thoughts on his split from Nikki Bella via inspirational quotes and memes.

On Sunday, it was announced that the WWE and Total Bellas stars have split after six years together. Over the weekend, Cena started posting messages that seemingly address the couple's breakup.

On the same day the split was announced, Cena shared a Walt Whitman quote on Instagram that reads, "We were together. I forget the rest."

On Monday, Cena also took to Instagram to share a meme that says, "Worst day ever!" And on Tuesday, Cena shared a Kwame Floyd quote with his social media followers.