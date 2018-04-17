Brooke Burke Opens Up About David Charvet Divorce: "This Is All Very Fresh"

Brooke Burke is sharing her outlook on love following her split with David Charvet.

E! News learned on April 6 that the former Dancing With the Stars co-host had filed for divorce from her husband of over six years. Now, Burke is sharing her thoughts on divorce during Tuesday's episode of Steve alongside fellow guests Tami Roman and Tamar Braxton.

Host Steve Harvey started the discussion by talking about an interview Kaley Cuoco did with Cosmopolitan in which she said that her divorce from Ryan Sweeting in 2015 almost "ruined" the word marriage for her and how the person she ended up with "was not" the person she met.

"So how can people avoid letting one bad relationship experience ruin future relationships?" Harvey asked the trio.