Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Undergoes Fourth Heart Procedure in 4 Months

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 10:06 AM

Tamra Judge is asking fans to pray for her husband Eddie Judge

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her husband was undergoing his fourth heart procedure in four months.

"As I sit in the waiting room I need everyone to pray for @eddiejudge," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her husband in the hospital, "another Cardio version, 4th heart procedure in 4 months. I want my healthy husband back. #powerofprayer. Thank you. "

Eden Sassoon, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expressed her support.

"I'm on it," she wrote with a series of praying hand emojis.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Continue Their War of Words on The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2

While fans are used to seeing Eddie healthy and working out at the couple's gym, he's had a tough few months.

Back in December, Tamra shared photos of her husband about to get electrical cardioversion. Still, he seemed in good spirits.

"This guy. @eddiejudge is about to have electrical cardioversion and he's joking with the nurses. Love you babe," she wrote along with the hashtags #AFib #shockyourheart #yougotthis."

Then, in February, she shared another photo of her hubby in the hospital.

"Getting his ticker fixed ....please say a prayer for @eddiejudge," she wrote on Instagram that month. "On the drive to hospital he said ‘I just want to ride my bike again.' You're almost there baby. Dr. Lee will get your heart back to normal in no time. #cardioablation #AFIB"

Eddie isn't the only one in the family to experience a recent health scare. In March, Tamra revealed she broke her foot. She also revealed a melanoma diagnosis in August. Thankfully, the reality star said the doctors caught it early. She then had a skin biopsy in January.

Get well soon, Judge family!

