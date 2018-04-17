Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Undergoes Fourth Heart Procedure in 4 Months

Tamra Judge is asking fans to pray for her husband Eddie Judge.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her husband was undergoing his fourth heart procedure in four months.

"As I sit in the waiting room I need everyone to pray for @eddiejudge," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her husband in the hospital, "another Cardio version, 4th heart procedure in 4 months. I want my healthy husband back. #powerofprayer. Thank you. "

Eden Sassoon, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, expressed her support.

"I'm on it," she wrote with a series of praying hand emojis.