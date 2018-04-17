Jessie James Decker's Latest Pic of Her Newborn Son Forrest Is Sure to Give You Baby Fever!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 9:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Forrest Bradley Decker is only a few weeks old, but he's already stealing our hearts. 

Jessie James Deckershared this adorable pic on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Vivianne Rose, 4, planting a kiss on her newborn son with the caption, "Good morning baby brother." If that doesn't give you baby fever, we don't know what will!

The country music star and hubby Eric Decker became a family of five after welcoming Forrest into the world on March 31st and have been snapping up pics of their new bundle of joy ever since!

Scroll down to see all of baby Forrest's cutest pics. 

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Chubster

"Love this little chubby cheeked baby boy #12weeksold."

Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Boys Club

"Boys will be boys."

Forrest Bradley Decker, Eric Decker

Instagram

Father and Son Bonding Time!

"Viv decided to put one of her baby dolls hats on her baby brother. So it begins! Ha! #lookinlikedaddy #2monthsold #13.4lbs #chunkybaby"

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Forrest

Instagram

He's Here!

Jessie announced the birth of her third child writing, "Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love."

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Forrest

Instagram

Daddy's Little Dude

"Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!"

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Forrest

Instagram

Snuggles

"Doesn't get better than this!!"

Article continues below

Jessie James Decker, Forrest Decker

Instagram

Sleepy Mom and Baby

"So in love and maybe a little bit sleepy but all worth it"

Jessie James Decker, Friends, Birthday, Breastfeeding, Son, Baby

Instagram

Happy Birthday, Mom!

"Thanks for all birthday wishes! Never did I imagine I would be celebrating my 30th birthday with my new born on the boob who wanted to feast at that very moment lol my family knows me way too well and threw me a "friends" intimate birthday dinner! So grateful for my family and friends and where I'm at in my life and will never take it for granted #30"

Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Sweet Sister

"Good morning baby brother," Jessie captioned this pic of big sister Viv smooching little Forrest.

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Kisses From Daddy

"Quality time with my babies!! I could have a few more of these @jessiejamesdecker.... Whatcha think?"

Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

Glam Squad

"Bring your baby to work day!"

Forrest Bradley Decker

Instagram

#Winning

"Start ‘em young! #winning," Eric wrote.

Article continues below

Watch all new episodes of Eric and Jessie Thursday nights at 10pm, on E! UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Eric Decker , Babies , Family , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Carrie Underwood Fully Embraces Being a "Soccer Mom"

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

Selma Blair, Multiple Sclerosis, Instagram

Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande Follows in Taylor Swift's Footsteps and Encourages People to Vote

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.