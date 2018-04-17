Jessie James Decker's Latest Pic of Her Newborn Son Forrest Is Sure to Give You Baby Fever!

Forrest Bradley Decker is only a few weeks old, but he's already stealing our hearts.

Jessie James Deckershared this adorable pic on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Vivianne Rose, 4, planting a kiss on her newborn son with the caption, "Good morning baby brother." If that doesn't give you baby fever, we don't know what will!

The country music star and hubby Eric Decker became a family of five after welcoming Forrest into the world on March 31st and have been snapping up pics of their new bundle of joy ever since!

