Jessie James Decker's Latest Pic of Her Newborn Son Forrest Is Sure to Give You Baby Fever!

Forrest Bradley Decker is only a few weeks old, but he's already stealing our hearts.
Jessie James Deckershared this adorable pic on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Vivianne Rose, 4, planting a kiss on her newborn son with the caption, "Good morning baby brother." If that doesn't give you baby fever, we don't know what will!
The country music star and hubby Eric Decker became a family of five after welcoming Forrest into the world on March 31st and have been snapping up pics of their new bundle of joy ever since!
Scroll down to see all of baby Forrest's cutest pics.
Chubster
"Love this little chubby cheeked baby boy #12weeksold."
Boys Club
"Boys will be boys."
Father and Son Bonding Time!
"Viv decided to put one of her baby dolls hats on her baby brother. So it begins! Ha! #lookinlikedaddy #2monthsold #13.4lbs #chunkybaby"
He's Here!
Jessie announced the birth of her third child writing, "Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love."
Daddy's Little Dude
"Welcome to this world Forrest Bradley Decker! My heart is full! #wolfpack completed with a 9lb lean, eating machine (& a Decker bucket head)! Mommy sure knows how to grow some babies!!"
Snuggles
"Doesn't get better than this!!"
Sleepy Mom and Baby
"So in love and maybe a little bit sleepy but all worth it"
Happy Birthday, Mom!
"Thanks for all birthday wishes! Never did I imagine I would be celebrating my 30th birthday with my new born on the boob who wanted to feast at that very moment lol my family knows me way too well and threw me a "friends" intimate birthday dinner! So grateful for my family and friends and where I'm at in my life and will never take it for granted #30"
Sweet Sister
"Good morning baby brother," Jessie captioned this pic of big sister Viv smooching little Forrest.
Kisses From Daddy
"Quality time with my babies!! I could have a few more of these @jessiejamesdecker.... Whatcha think?"
Glam Squad
"Bring your baby to work day!"
#Winning
"Start ‘em young! #winning," Eric wrote.
Watch all new episodes of Eric and Jessie Thursday nights at 10pm, on E! UK