Tamara Mellon's Billionaire Ex-Husband Matthew Dies in Rehab: Report

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 7:08 AM

Matthew Mellon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

Matthew Mellon, the ex-husband of Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, has died. He was 54 years old.

A rep confirmed the death to Page Six. According to the rep's statement, the billionaire businessman died while seeking treatment in Mexico. Although, the rep cited a different age for Matthew.

"Billionaire Matthew Mellon, 53, died suddenly in Cancun, Mexico, where he was attending a drug rehabilitation facility," the rep stated to the media outlet. "Mellon made his fortune in cryptocurrency, turning a $2 million investment into $1 billion. He is survived by his three children, Force, Olympia and Minty. The family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time."

His cousin Peter Stephaich also confirmed the news to The Associated Press (per CNBC) but did not provide any details.

Jimmy Choo Slammed by Cofounder Tamara Mellon: He Didn't Design a Single Shoe!

Back in 2016, Matthew opened up about his addiction to OxyContin to Page Six

"The doctors kept writing prescriptions like they were Smarties. It's very irresponsible," Mellon told the media outlet at the time. He then added, "OxyContin is like legal heroin. And it needs to be addressed."

Matthew made a fortune investing in financial settlement solution provider Ripple. Forbes estimated his crypto net worth was between $900 million and $1 billion.

"It's $1 billion virtually for free," he told Forbes in its February 2018 issue. "I actually have earned it because I was the only person who was willing to raise his hand. My family thought I was insane, when I knew it was a home run."

Matthew and Tamara married in 2000 but divorced in 2005. After the split, he wed Nicole Hanley. However, the two also called it quits.

