Maluma Makes It Instagram Official With Girlfriend Natalia Barulich

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 7:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Because it isn't official until it's on Instagram. 

Well, at least that what we've seen when it comes to some our favorite celebrity couples and the same applies to Maluma and Natalia Barulich

"You make me smile," the Colombian singer captioned a black and white photo of himself along with the Guess model. 

While some fans left comments about being heartbroken, other applauded the singer for the sweet post. "Love of my life," Natalia commented on the post. 

Now, we've seen Barulich in many of Maluma's Instagram Stories, and she's also shared several photos herself, but this is the first time that the singer does a post with her.

Inside Maluma's Romance With Natalia Barulich

The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting on Maluma's "Felices los 4" music video set. 

"We have a great time together, we have fun, we love each other, and we also support each other," the singer said to Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo. "I think those are the fundamentals. It's the most important thing. Right now, we're dating. We like what we have, I like her company, and she supports me and loves me, so you're all seeing me like never before."

The couple also has matching tattoos which they got earlier this year. 

Maluma and Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Get Matching Bracelets With a Special Meaning

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Instagram

Maluma's love life isn't the only thing that's blossoming, the singer sold out two show's at the Los Angeles Forum last week during his F.A.M.E. Tour. He also released his music video for "Colors" with Jason Derulo

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Maluma , Couples , Apple News , Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Selma Blair, Multiple Sclerosis, Instagram

Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Does Backflips to a Justin Timberlake Song

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande Follows in Taylor Swift's Footsteps and Encourages People to Vote

ESC: Meghan Markle

Every Time Meghan Markle Has Broken Royal Protocol

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, NYFW 2016

How Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian for Her 38th Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.