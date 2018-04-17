Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in This New Family Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 4:56 AM
Victoria Beckham shared a new family photo on Monday, and we can't believe how grown up her kids look!
In the photo, the fashion designer rested her head against her 15-year-old son Romeo Beckham. The teen had his arm wrapped around the youngest member of the Beckham clan, Harper Beckham. However, this little lady isn't so little anymore. She's already 6 years old.
Her older brother Cruz Beckham, 13, stood behind her while Brooklyn Beckham—the oldest sibling at 19—stood by her side.
The only family member missing from the photo was father David Beckham. Still, his wife, who turned 44 on Tuesday, gave him a shout-out in the Instagram photo's caption.
"Birthday eve with my babies x," she wrote, "love you so much @davidbeckham kisses x."
But don't worry! The soccer star still squeezed in plenty of family time. The proud papa recently shared photos from the family's trip to Disneyland.
AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING day @disneyland ♥️
The Beckhams certainly have been busy. Before sharing the family photo, Victoria posted pictures of her celebrating Eva Longoria's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. David and Harper joined her for the event. However, these weren't the only famous faces to attend the soirée. Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Munn and Kerry Washington were also there.
