Amy Schumer Gushes Over Marriage to Chris Fischer: ''He's Really Proud of Me''

She's got that newlywed glow!

While promoting her new film, I Feel Pretty, funny lady Amy Schumer sat down with E! News and chatted about her new comedy and her new husband, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, whom she married in surprise ceremony in February.

The actress admitted that her non-famous hubby, whom she met through her assistant, is totally supportive of her latest venture.

"He's really proud of me. He's proud of this movie," gushed the newlywed.

But that's not all the Trainwreck star had to say about her other half.

When asked what her favorite part about being married is, the 36-year-old said, "The best part is just having a partner and being like 'I got a team.' It was just me and [my dog] Tatiana and now it's cool, you got someone to go through life with together that you love and you want to be partnered up with."

They first sparked romance rumors in November, six months after her rep confirmed Schumer's split from her boyfriend of two years, Ben Hanisch.