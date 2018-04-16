Beyoncé Takes Over Coachella! Everything You Need to Know

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Who runs the world? Beyoncé

Coachella weekend one was a success and it was largely due to Beyoncé's incredible performance. Not only did the singer perform an almost two hour set, but she also brought up her old Destiny's Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Plus, made it a family event with sister Solange

It's clear that the weekend belonged to Queen Bey, and many people have even dubbed the event "Beychella." Lots of celebs praised Beyoncé on social media, with Adele even posting a video of herself in celebration of a true icon. What did other celebs have to say? 

Watch

Beyonce's Amazing Show Turns Coachella Into Beychella 2018

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Beyoncé , Destiny's Child , Jay-Z , Coachella , Festivals , Kelly Rowland , Michelle Williams , Solange Knowles , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello Kisses Boyfriend After a Little Encouragement From Fans

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Trademarks Her Married Name 1 Month After Wedding Ceremony

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Kim Kardashian, Sophia Pippen, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Kim Kardashian Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Advice

Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Opens Up About How She Contemplated Suicide in the Past

Kendall Jenner

UPDATE: Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.