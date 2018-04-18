Zach Slams Shaun for Lying to Megan About Tracking Down Julie Woolth on The Arrangement

Zach (Kyle Toy) is not going to let anyone stand in the way of Megan Morrison's (Christine Evangelista) takedown of the Institute for the Higher Mind.

In this clip from Sunday's all new The Arrangement, Zach shows up in Shaun's (Carra Patterson) office and confronts her for lying to Megan about tracking down Julie Woolth, a woman Terence (Michael Vartan) made disappear.

"Zach, hi. Can I help you with something?" a surprised Shaun asks. "You can help me find Julie Woolth," Zach snaps back. "Julie Woolth? I don't know who that is," she claims.

But Zach knows Shaun is lying through her teeth.

"The truth is you never looked, did you? You lied to Megan," Zach insists.