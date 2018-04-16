Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Sing No Doubt Together at ACM Awards After-Party

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a "Hella Good" night at the 2018 ACM Awards.

The couple of over two years attended the country music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, where Stefani watched Shelton perform his song, "I Lived It." After the award show, the duo headed to Shelton's "BS and Friends" after-party at the House of Blues.

During the after-party, Stefani got up on stage and performed her hit song "Hollaback Girl." After she was done singing, Shelton then requested for Stefani to sing her song with No Doubt, "Hella Good."

"I'm begging you," Shelton can be heard saying on stage in a video captured by Twitter user @SDGalGina.