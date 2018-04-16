Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Epic Celebrity Style from Coachella 2018

Over the course of the weekend, celebrities provided enough fashion inspiration to last through summer.

Now more than ever, the celebs and their drool-inducing ensembles weren't limited to the Coachella festival grounds. All of Indio was buzzing with events, hosted by fashion and beauty brands looking to share their summer collections with both festival goers and Instagram scrollers.

To quickly recap, Rihanna hosted a Fenty pool party, bringing her bad gal athleisure style to the festival for the first time. Pacsun and McDonald's got together to host a mansion party that brought the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Post Malone. Moschino and H&M hosted a dance party, in which Jeremy Scott's pop culture-inspired collection made an impact (especially on Gigi Hadid). Revolve created its own festival with tons of Instagram backdrop for their influencer friends (Watch: E!'s The Rundown on Snapchat). Shoedazzle, partnered with NYX Cosmetics, rented a lux private villa for stars like Amber Rose and Terrence J. And, Lyft was there in their Coachella designed cars to transport festival goers from one party to the next.

It was lit with Hollywood's A-listers, beautiful clothes and great music. 

Take a look at the best dressed below! 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Jeremy Scott, Coachella

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid & Jeremy Scott

The designer-model duo look incredible in Moschino at the brand's party in partnership with H&M. 

ESC: Coachella, Kendall Jenner

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes menswear sultry with oversized pants, dad sneakers, a lovewave swim top and a crossbody bag at the Revolve Festival.

ESC: Coachella, Rihanna

John Sciulli/Getty Images

Rihanna

The Fenty designer is the hostess doing the most with one of the most fashion-forward looks of the weekend at the Fenty Pool Party.

ESC: Coachella, Olivia Culpo

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

The style influencer takes a Western approach to festival wear with a white lace dress, taupe boots and a matching hat. For accessories, she chose a brown waist belt, a Louis Vuitton backpack and silver jewelry.

ESC: Coachella, Bella Hadid

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

White crop top, denim shorts, sneakers and a high ponytail—the model reveals the perfect casual look for summer at the Levi's party.

ESC: Coachella, Jasmine Tookes

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

The Victoria's Secret model reveals how to wear lingerie casually, pairing her lace top with a Camilla maxi skirt, black hat, Jemma Sands jewelry and Alias Mae sandals.

ESC: Coachella, Hailey Baldwin

The Narrative Group / McDonald’s & PacSun

Hailey Baldwin

The star makes hockey jerseys look chic at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party hosted by Mcdonald's and PacSun. 

ESC: Coachella, Paris Hilton

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Paris brings class to the festival with a white lace dress and pumps.

ESC: Coachella, Shay Mitchell

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Shay Mitchell

The style star keeps it simple with a Meshki off-shoulder top, white cutoff shorts, black boots and gold hoops from Five and Two Jewelry. While getting dressed for the event may seem stressful, she proves it's better not to overthink it.

ESC: Coachella, Christina Milian

PLT

Christina Milian & Shanina Shaik

The models bring the rainbow, circus-themed style from PrettyLittleThing to Coachella and it's brilliant.

ESC: Coachella, Jasmine Sanders

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

The model brings motocross to the Shoedazzle party, revealing a new trend we'll be trying this summer.

ESC: Coachella, Alessandra Ambrosio

Timur Emek/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model's mesh dress, neon socks and cat-eye sunglasses is the perfect swimsuit cover for the Festival It Girl.

ESC: Coachella, Chanel Iman

Revolve

Chanel Iman

The newly-wed model is stunning in a red Lovers+Friends dress with an oversized denim jacket, sunhat and boots.

ESC: Coachella, Victoria Justice

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Victoria Justice

White is the new black according to this star.

ESC: Coachella, Emily Ratajkowski

Revolve

Emily Ratajkowski

The Inamorata Swim designer demonstrates summer chic in a LPA dress, nude heels and a statement bag.

