John Cena and Nikki Bella's Unexpected Split: How Their Love Story Unraveled

In the lead up to the May 5 vows, Nikki Bella and John Cena were still wrestling with the same issues.

From the start of their romance, the 13-time WWE Champion had been open about the fact that he never wanted to wed, nor did he want to start a family. And six years in the pair seemed to have worked out a compromise: Cena would make Bella his bride, but he simply wasn't willing to give her a baby. But as they inched toward their Mexico-based wedding, they each seemed to be having second thoughts.

"I would never force you not to be a mom," Cena told his tearful fiancée, in a sneak peek of Total Bella's third season.

Her response—"I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't,"—led him to drop a bombshell: "I'm not sure we should go through with this."