Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reveal the Name of Their Baby Girl—Introducing True Thompson

Hold onto those guesses, ladies and gentlemen! We officially have some answers.

After much excitement and anticipation, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to reveal the name of their baby girl. Drumroll please!

Without further ado, the couple announced that they decided on…True Thompson.

On Monday, Khloe took to Instagram to reveal the news, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Along with the name reveal, Khloe shared an image of a fully decked-out room filled with pink flowers and pink balloons.

Back in September, multiple sources told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was expecting her first child with the basketball player. And while Khloe didn't confirm the news herself until December, those close to the businesswomen knew she was so excited to expand her family.

"Khloe is so happy. You have no idea," one source shared with us at the time.