Liam Payne and J Balvin Announce New Single "Familiar"

by Diana Marti | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 12:04 PM

J Balvin and Liam Payne fans, are you ready?

The two singers are premiering their collaboration "Familiar" this week! 

"This is it! My next single #Familiar, featuring my boy @jbalvin is out this Friday!" the 24-year-old star writes along with the song's cover art. "Go pre-save it on @Spotify for a chance to be the FIRST person to hear it!"

Since February we knew that something was coming with these two since they shared that they were filming a music video in Miami. 

The 32-year-old sing shared a post with the former One Direction member. 

"Brother from another mother @liampayne," he captioned the photo. And it seems the brotherly love is real because Payne also shared a post in January with Balvin that said, "My long lost Colombian brother @jbalvin."

Photos

Celebrity Collaborations

And how could we forget months ago that the Colombian star was live on Instagram and then surprised fans when he merged Payne into the live session. 

"I'm going to call you on this thing and you're going to speak Spanish with me," Balvin says.

Payne, like a true friend, picked up the call. Balvin then went on to ask him how his Spanish was and Payne answered in Spanish with no hesitation. 

Watch

Liam Payne Wants the Perfect Debut Solo Album

Last Friday, Balvin also released his new music video for "Ambiente," and in only a few days, it already has 15 million views on YouTube. 

We can't wait to listen to "Familiar"!

