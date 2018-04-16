Liam Payne and J Balvin Announce New Single "Familiar"

J Balvin and Liam Payne fans, are you ready?

The two singers are premiering their collaboration "Familiar" this week!

"This is it! My next single #Familiar, featuring my boy @jbalvin is out this Friday!" the 24-year-old star writes along with the song's cover art. "Go pre-save it on @Spotify for a chance to be the FIRST person to hear it!"

Since February we knew that something was coming with these two since they shared that they were filming a music video in Miami.

The 32-year-old sing shared a post with the former One Direction member.

"Brother from another mother @liampayne," he captioned the photo. And it seems the brotherly love is real because Payne also shared a post in January with Balvin that said, "My long lost Colombian brother @jbalvin."