Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Romantic Getaway to Mexico

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 11:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse

Instagram.com/lilreinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart skipped out on Coachella to go on a beautiful vacation together.

The Riverdale co-stars and rumored couple posted pictures from their getaway on social media over the weekend. "Hope everyone is enjoying Coachella," Reinhart wrote alongside a photo from the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico. "I'm over here in literal heaven."

You can also see Sprouse's arm in the corner of the picture, taking a pic of the resort on his phone too. The duo also shared videos from their horseback ride around the resort.

"Your Uber has arrived," Lili captioned an Instagram Story pic of her horse, later adding, "5 stars."

Riverdale Stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Caught Kissing in Paris

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse

Instagram.com/lilreinhart

Sprouse also shared a video from their ride, which shows Reinhart in front of him on her horse.

This trip comes just weeks after Sprouse and Reinhart were spotted kissing in Paris. Cameras caught the duo packing on the PDA in early April while in the City of Love with co-stars Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Lochlyn Munro and Marisol Nichols for the RiverCon convention.

Back in January, the low-key couple took a trip to Hawaii and were photographed together on the beach.

"There was lots of PDA. They looked very much like a loved-up couple," an eyewitness shared with E! News at the time. "They are there with some friends but they were spending most of their time together."

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse

Instagram.com/lilreinhart

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse

Instagram.com/lilreinhart

It was almost a year ago that E! News reported that Sprouse and Reinhart were dating shortly after they were spotted packing on the PDA at the 2017 Comic-Con.

Since that time, the duo has been spotted out on date nights, but rarely comment on their relationship status.

Reinhart did make an exception in August for Sprouse's 25th birthday, sending her beau a sweet message.

"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life," she wrote alongside an artistic photograph of Sprouse looking out over a city skyline. "Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more." 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lili Reinhart , Cole Sprouse , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

Camila Cabello Kisses Boyfriend After a Little Encouragement From Fans

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Trademarks Her Married Name 1 Month After Wedding Ceremony

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Kim Kardashian, Sophia Pippen, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Kim Kardashian Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Advice

Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Opens Up About How She Contemplated Suicide in the Past

Kendall Jenner

UPDATE: Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.