Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Romantic Getaway to Mexico

Instagram.com/lilreinhart
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 11:58 AM
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart skipped out on Coachella to go on a beautiful vacation together.
The Riverdale co-stars and rumored couple posted pictures from their getaway on social media over the weekend. "Hope everyone is enjoying Coachella," Reinhart wrote alongside a photo from the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico. "I'm over here in literal heaven."
You can also see Sprouse's arm in the corner of the picture, taking a pic of the resort on his phone too. The duo also shared videos from their horseback ride around the resort.
"Your Uber has arrived," Lili captioned an Instagram Story pic of her horse, later adding, "5 stars."
Sprouse also shared a video from their ride, which shows Reinhart in front of him on her horse.
This trip comes just weeks after Sprouse and Reinhart were spotted kissing in Paris. Cameras caught the duo packing on the PDA in early April while in the City of Love with co-stars Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Lochlyn Munro and Marisol Nichols for the RiverCon convention.
Back in January, the low-key couple took a trip to Hawaii and were photographed together on the beach.
"There was lots of PDA. They looked very much like a loved-up couple," an eyewitness shared with E! News at the time. "They are there with some friends but they were spending most of their time together."
It was almost a year ago that E! News reported that Sprouse and Reinhart were dating shortly after they were spotted packing on the PDA at the 2017 Comic-Con.
Since that time, the duo has been spotted out on date nights, but rarely comment on their relationship status.
Reinhart did make an exception in August for Sprouse's 25th birthday, sending her beau a sweet message.
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life," she wrote alongside an artistic photograph of Sprouse looking out over a city skyline. "Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."
