Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Romantic Getaway to Mexico

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart skipped out on Coachella to go on a beautiful vacation together.

The Riverdale co-stars and rumored couple posted pictures from their getaway on social media over the weekend. "Hope everyone is enjoying Coachella," Reinhart wrote alongside a photo from the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico. "I'm over here in literal heaven."

You can also see Sprouse's arm in the corner of the picture, taking a pic of the resort on his phone too. The duo also shared videos from their horseback ride around the resort.

"Your Uber has arrived," Lili captioned an Instagram Story pic of her horse, later adding, "5 stars."