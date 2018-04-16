Bebe Rexha Used This $4 Hairspray to Keep Her Faux Bob in Place

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 11:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bebe Rexha

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha's hair is longer than it appeared on the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.

Just before the event, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen made a quick decision to make the singer's hair shorter by tucking her hair in the back.

"Originally, we were going to create a clean, sleek lob, but when she got dressed I made the game time decision to make a faux bob," she said in a press release.

Bebe chose a black velvet dress with white sheer ruffles across her chest that came close to the bottom of her chin. With such an interesting silhouette, a shorter look paired perfectly as it created negative space that kept the features of the dress in the spotlight.

Photos

Best New Beauty Products From Spring 2018

To make the change, the pro created the faux bob by splitting the hair at the nape of the singer's neck, then placing the hair into two small ponytails, after washing, drying and flat ironing her hair straight. Then she tucked and pinned each section to create what's appears to be a curled bob.

From there, the Unilever hair expert "[pulled] out a few pieces for an undone look and [sprayed] Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray to keep the style in place all night long"—a necessary step for the performing artist. 

Not only are the steps to this standout hairstyle simple, the product that the pro chose to ensure the style was long-lasting is only $4. And, if it kept her hair in place throughout the red carpet and award ceremony, it may be worth a try.

RELATED ARTICLE: Miranda Lambert's Nude Lips at 2018 ACM Awards Involved a $2 Product

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Must-Do Mondays , 2018 ACM Awards
Latest News
ESC: Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's Hairstylist Uses This Super-Cheap Tool for Weather-Proof Hair

ESC: Bella Hadid, Dior

Bella Hadid Reveals the Ultimate Halloween Makeup in New Dior Short Film

Shopping: Pumpkin Beauty

9 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Will Give You Dewy Skin

Branded: Ulta

Here's What Happens When You Stop Looking to Others to Validate Your Beauty

David Beckham

Beautify Like Beckham: How Famous Men Are Getting in On Glam, Grooming and the Booming Business of Self-Care

ESC: Rihanna

A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

ESC: Meghan Markle

Kate and Pippa Middleton's Maternity Designer Reveals Her Plans for Meghan Markle

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.