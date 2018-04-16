Bebe Rexha Used This $4 Hairspray to Keep Her Faux Bob in Place

Bebe Rexha's hair is longer than it appeared on the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet.

Just before the event, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen made a quick decision to make the singer's hair shorter by tucking her hair in the back.

"Originally, we were going to create a clean, sleek lob, but when she got dressed I made the game time decision to make a faux bob," she said in a press release.

Bebe chose a black velvet dress with white sheer ruffles across her chest that came close to the bottom of her chin. With such an interesting silhouette, a shorter look paired perfectly as it created negative space that kept the features of the dress in the spotlight.