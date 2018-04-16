Roseanne Sneak Peek: Johnny Galecki Returns as David and He's Got Big (Potentially Bad) News

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You've seen them reunite on The Big Ban Theory, but now Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki are back together on screen in their iconic roles, Darlene Conner and David Healy, on Roseanne.

The characters, who were on and off throughout the original series, reunite in the Tuesday, April 17 episode of Roseanne season 10. The revival season established they have two kids, Harris and Mark, but have split up. Darlene returned home to live with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) at the start of the new season.

"I've heard it before, David. You miss me, you want to get back together, then as soon as things get real you run back to Deadbeats Without Borders," Darlene says.

Photos

Roseanne Returns: Go Behind the Scenes of the ABC Revival

"Not this time," David says.

And he means business. He's moving back to Lanford.

"I realized it's not too late to fix things," David says.

But is he ready to make it work with Darlene? Not so fast… Watch the clip above.

In the official description of "Darlene v. David," ABC says David shows up for Harris' (Emma Kenney) birthday after being absent for years. The episode also features the return of Estelle Parsons as Roseanne and Jackie's (Laurie Metcalf) mother, Bev. She moves into the Conner home after an incident at her nursing home prevents her from returning.

Galecki previously told E! News he was excited to see the series back on TV.

"I'm excited to see it. I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I'm excited," he said.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Roseanne , Johnny Galecki , Sara Gilbert , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Tim Allen Confirms "Home Improvement" Reboot Almost Happened

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Says Last Man Standing's Big Ratings Were "Startling"

Tim Allen & Nancy Travis Reveal Why They Won't Mention Trump

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Public Life Early in Career

Ending TV Shows, Jane the Virgin, Big Bang Theory, Veep

From Big Bang to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.