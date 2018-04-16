Roseanne Sneak Peek: Johnny Galecki Returns as David and He's Got Big (Potentially Bad) News

You've seen them reunite on The Big Ban Theory, but now Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki are back together on screen in their iconic roles, Darlene Conner and David Healy, on Roseanne.

The characters, who were on and off throughout the original series, reunite in the Tuesday, April 17 episode of Roseanne season 10. The revival season established they have two kids, Harris and Mark, but have split up. Darlene returned home to live with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) at the start of the new season.

"I've heard it before, David. You miss me, you want to get back together, then as soon as things get real you run back to Deadbeats Without Borders," Darlene says.