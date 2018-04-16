Roseanne Sneak Peek: Johnny Galecki Returns as David and He's Got Big (Potentially Bad) News

You've seen them reunite on The Big Ban Theory, but now Sara Gilbert and Johnny Galecki are back together on screen in their iconic roles, Darlene Conner and David Healy, on Roseanne.
The characters, who were on and off throughout the original series, reunite in the Tuesday, April 17 episode of Roseanne season 10. The revival season established they have two kids, Harris and Mark, but have split up. Darlene returned home to live with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) at the start of the new season.
"I've heard it before, David. You miss me, you want to get back together, then as soon as things get real you run back to Deadbeats Without Borders," Darlene says.
"Not this time," David says.
And he means business. He's moving back to Lanford.
"I realized it's not too late to fix things," David says.
But is he ready to make it work with Darlene? Not so fast… Watch the clip above.
In the official description of "Darlene v. David," ABC says David shows up for Harris' (Emma Kenney) birthday after being absent for years. The episode also features the return of Estelle Parsons as Roseanne and Jackie's (Laurie Metcalf) mother, Bev. She moves into the Conner home after an incident at her nursing home prevents her from returning.
Galecki previously told E! News he was excited to see the series back on TV.
"I'm excited to see it. I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I'm excited," he said.
Roseanne airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.