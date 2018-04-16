John Cena Said He and Nikki Bella Were Together Until "Death Do Us Part" in Last E! Interview Before Breaking Off Engagement

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 9:13 AM
Things can change so quickly.
Less than two weeks before breaking the news that they've called off their engagement and are splitting after six years together, John Cena and Nikki Bella were the picture perfect couple while chatting with E! News in their last joint interview together with us prior to breaking up this week.
While gushing about being engaged and planning their wedding on Apr. 3 at his Blockers premiere in L.A., Cena told E!, "I think the best thing about me being able to ask her hand in marriage was she doesn't need to question my commitment to our relationship. I am with her to death do us part."
Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal
That same week, E! released a new promo for the upcoming third season of Total Bellas, which premieres May 20. The video hinted at problems in their relationship as the WWE stars had a tearful conversation about Nikki's desire to have kids, even though John doesn't want a family.
"I would never force you not to be a mom," John tells his fiancée in the clip. "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Nikki says.
"I'm not sure we should go through with this," Cena told Nikki.
A rep for the couple confirmed their breakup Sunday night, telling E! News, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."
Nikki and John's relationship was a bumpy one as fans of Total Divas and Total Bellas know.
The 40-year-old wrestler and actor initially spent years insisting he'd never get married again before he finally caved in and proposed to Nikki in the WWE ring at WrestleMania 33 last year in April 2017.
While the duo didn't share many details about their wedding plans, they did celebrate during a belated engagement party back in January. "Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families," Cena tweeted at the time. "I love you Nicole, you've made me realize the importance of togetherness."
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?