John Cena Speaks Out After Split From Nikki Bella

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 8:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Cena took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on his recent split from Nikki Bella.

"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate," he tweeted on Monday, "but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way."

The WWE star also shared the following quote from Walt Whitman on Sunday: "Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you."

"Anybody feeling down, check out #WaltWhiteman," he tweeted along with the quote, "has always been a helpful voice in times of crisis. Beautifully, wild thinker and was certainly onto something with ideas like these."

John and Nikki announced their split on Sunday.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," they said in a statement to E! News. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. " 

A rep for the couple also confirmed the news.

"After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," the rep stated.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Break Up: Relive Their Unforgettable Love Story

John's recent social media posts hinted there was trouble in paradise.  

"We all have good and bad days," he tweeted on April 14. "No one is perfect, but if you happen to do something to make someone feel bad, TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY for your actions, APOLOGIZE, and ASK FORGIVENESS."

On April 12, he also tweeted, "Life is funny sometimes. One minute it's kissing and hugging on you, the next it's kicking ya square in the nugget bag. Moments make the journey and the powerful play goes on."

Just last year, John proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33. The two celebrated their engagement with a party in January.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , Nikki Bella , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Trademarks Her Married Name 1 Month After Wedding Ceremony

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Kim Kardashian, Sophia Pippen, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

Kim Kardashian Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Advice

Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Opens Up About How She Contemplated Suicide in the Past

Kendall Jenner

UPDATE: Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ariana Grande

How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

ESC: Rihanna

A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.