John Cena Speaks Out After Split From Nikki Bella

John Cena took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on his recent split from Nikki Bella.

"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate," he tweeted on Monday, "but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way."

The WWE star also shared the following quote from Walt Whitman on Sunday: "Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you."

"Anybody feeling down, check out #WaltWhiteman," he tweeted along with the quote, "has always been a helpful voice in times of crisis. Beautifully, wild thinker and was certainly onto something with ideas like these."

John and Nikki announced their split on Sunday.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," they said in a statement to E! News. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives. "

A rep for the couple also confirmed the news.

"After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," the rep stated.