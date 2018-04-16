Reba McEntire Rocks the Same Dress She Wore in 1993 for Duet With Daughter-in-Law Kelly Clarkson

Talk about a time warp!

Reba McEntire pulled double duty Sunday night when she not only hosted the 2018 ACM Awards, but also took the stage to perform her signature duet, "Does He Love You," in pure Reba style—literally. The country icon stepped out donning a bedazzled crimson gown with a plunging neckline and turtleneck sheer overlay, the same Sandy Spika gown she sported back in 1993 for a performance of the duet with Linda Davis at the CMA Awards.

On social media, McEntire referred to the look as "THE red dress," a nod to the amount of attention it garnered 25 years ago because of its style. "I got more press off that dress than if I'd won Entertainer of the Year," she's been quoted as saying.

From the classic song to the retro wardrobe, it was a perfect combination for the ACM flashback performance.