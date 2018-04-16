Teary-Eyed Jenna Bush Hager Calls Barbara Bush "a Fighter" Amid Failing Health

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 6:15 AM

Fighting back tears, Jenna Bush Hager gave the public an update on her beloved grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush

On Sunday, it was announced that her 92-year-old grandmother has decided to decline further medical treatment after consulting her family and doctors and will focus on "comfort care" instead. 

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself—thanks to her abiding faith—but for others," a statement read. "She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Hager echoed much of that sentiment on Monday morning when she appeared on Today to address the news. "We are grateful for her. She's the best grandma anyone could have ever had—or have," she corrected herself, her eyes watering.

Hager, who spoke to Bush Sunday night, also assured that her grandmother has a very special partner at her side—former president and her husband of more than 70 years, George H.W. Bush. "She's with my grandpa, the man she's loved for over 73 years. They are surrounded by family, but I think the fact that they're together in this and he still says, 'I love you Barbie' every night is pretty remarkable," Hager added. 

Bush has been in failing health as she's been facing congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In the announcement Sunday, it was also said that Bush has had a series of recent hospitalizations. 

Nevertheless, Hager remained optimistic and reminded everyone of her grandmother's strength. 

"She's in great spirits and she's a fighter. She's an enforcer," Hager said. "She reminded me not to believe everything you read, so we're grateful for her, for everybody's prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she's in it."

