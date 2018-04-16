Eminem Performs With 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and More Stars at Coachella 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 5:51 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Guess who's back, back again? Shady's back, with some friends.
Eminem took the stage in Indio, Calif. on Sunday to headline Coachella. The 45-year-old rapper performed alongside several famous faces, including 50 Cent.
Eminem and 50 Cent go way back. Both artists rapped on the soundtrack for 8 Mile, the film inspired by Eminem's life. In fact, Eminem once said 50 Cent's hit from the soundtrack, "Places to Go," made him want to quit rapping.
"Yeah, so that made me want to stop rapping for, like, a long time," he said in a birthday message for the "Candy Shop" artist back in July.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
In addition to sharing the stage with 50 Cent, Eminem invited Dr. Dre to perform. Dr. Dre and Eminem also have a long history. The record producer signed Eminem to his label, Aftermath, when the artist was just starting out.
Skylar Grey and Bebe Rexha also took the stage.
Fans event got a taste of Eminem's history by visiting the concession stand. There, they could buy "mom's spaghetti"—a slight nod to a lyric in his song "Lose Yourself."
However, not everyone was happy with Eminem's performance. Several fans expressed frustration on Twitter for not being able to find a live stream.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Attention PCAs Voters: Voting Closes Tonight! Pick Your Favorites for the 2018 People's Choice Awards Now
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?