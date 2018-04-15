John Stamos' Wife Caitlin McHugh Gives Birth to Baby Boy Named Billy

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore#Overjoyed," he wrote alongside a shot of the couple's first child.

It's safe to say it's been several months of exciting milestones for both Stamos and his leading lady.

He and Caitlin announced that they were expecting to expand their brood at the end of last year.