John Stamos' Wife Caitlin McHugh Gives Birth to Baby Boy Named Billy

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 11:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, SAG Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's a boy!

Late Sunday evening, Full House star John Stamos shared the exciting news that he and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Billy.

The actor explained the decision behind the little bundle of joy's name in a touching Instagram post.

Photos

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: Romance Rewind

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father)  #NotJustanUncleAnymore#Overjoyed," he wrote alongside a shot of the couple's first child.

It's safe to say it's been several months of exciting milestones for both Stamos and his leading lady.

He and Caitlin announced that they were expecting to expand their brood at the end of last year.

"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father)," he wrote on an Instagram showcasing his little one resting on his chest.

He also hashtagged: "notjustanuncleanymore" and "overjoyed."

Stamos announced that he and his now-wife were expecting their first child back in December of last year.

Shortly after the pregnancy news, the two tied the knot and officially became Mr. and Mrs. Stamos in a private ceremony on February 3rd in front of family and friends.

Congratulations on the exciting family news and welcome to the world, Billy!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Stamos , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Masked Singer

Meet The Masked Singer's Celebrity Competitors in All Their Creepy Costumed Glory

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Reunion, Concert

Why Taylor Swift Most Likely Skipped Karlie Kloss' Surprise Wedding

Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Outfit

Meghan Markle Cutely Cradles Baby Bump and Opens Up About Her Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Celebrate Kim Kardashian's Birthday With a Look at the West Kids' Cutest Pics!

Meghan Markle, Outfit, Macarthur Girls High School Visit

Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Job—and It's Totally Relatable

Rihanna

Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Halftime Show in Support of Colin Kaepernick: Reports

Rachel Platten

Rachel Platten Reveals the Sex of Her First Child

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.