John Stamos' Wife Caitlin McHugh Gives Birth to Baby Boy Named Billy

It's a boy!
Late Sunday evening, Full House star John Stamos shared the exciting news that he and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Billy.
The actor explained the decision behind the little bundle of joy's name in a touching Instagram post.
"From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore#Overjoyed," he wrote alongside a shot of the couple's first child.
It's safe to say it's been several months of exciting milestones for both Stamos and his leading lady.
He and Caitlin announced that they were expecting to expand their brood at the end of last year.
Stamos announced that he and his now-wife were expecting their first child back in December of last year.
Shortly after the pregnancy news, the two tied the knot and officially became Mr. and Mrs. Stamos in a private ceremony on February 3rd in front of family and friends.
Congratulations on the exciting family news and welcome to the world, Billy!